Fashion photographer Alin Kovacs captured exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine online backstage images from Edward Crutchley‘s Spring Summer 2018 fashion show, held on June 9th, during the ongoing London Fashion Week Men’s.

To see more backstage moments from the show continue bellow:





Discover Edward Crutchley SS18 collection on DESIGN SCENE Magazine. For more of Alin’s work visit www.alinkovacs.com.