Equinox Commit to Something 2017 Campaign by Steven Klein

Equinox

Top models Brian Shimansky, Diego Villarreal, Ronald Epps, and Souffrant Ralph star in EquinoxCommit to Something 2017 advertising campaign. Photography is work of Steven Klein. In charge of casting were Angus Munro & Noah Shelley, with set design from Andrea Stanley (Angus, Noah, and Andrea are all represented by Streeters).


Equinox

Equinox

Equinox

