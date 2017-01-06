Equinox Commit to Something 2017 Campaign by Steven Klein
Top models Brian Shimansky, Diego Villarreal, Ronald Epps, and Souffrant Ralph star in Equinox‘ Commit to Something 2017 advertising campaign. Photography is work of Steven Klein. In charge of casting were Angus Munro & Noah Shelley, with set design from Andrea Stanley (Angus, Noah, and Andrea are all represented by Streeters).
