Fabio Mancini Models Valerio 1966 Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Valerio 1966 enlists supermodel Fabio Mancini to star in their Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Fabio Marra. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anastasia Coppola, and makeup artist Luisa Dionisi. Creative direction by Emanuela Scafarto and Weekend Studio.





