Italian supermodel Fabio Mancini stars in Zeybra Portofino 1962‘s Spring Summer 2017 Scattata a Venezia advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Marco Tassinari. Production is work of Patrizia Pesci, with grooming from Alenka Krupic.





