Perfect Sweaters: Filip Wolfe Poses for El Libro Amarillo Fall Winter 2017

Model Filip Wolfe (Soul Artist Management) stars in Sueteres Perfectos story captured for El Libro Amarillo‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 lookbook by fashion photographer Tim Zaragoza at Atelier Management. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Nicolas Eldin at Art Department, and makeup artist Eric Polito. Set design is work of Shari Anlauf at Atelier Management, with production from A+ Productions.





All Images Courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com