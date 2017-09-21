Filip Wolfe Suits Up for El Libro Amarillo Fall Winter 2017

Fashion photographer Tim Zaragoza at Atelier Management captured 4×4 story for El Libro Amarillo‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 lookbook featuring the handsome Filip Wolfe at Soul Artist Management. Hair styling is work of Nicolas Eldin at Art Department, with makeup from beauty artist Eric Polito. In charge of set design was Shari Anlauf at Atelier Management, with production from A+ Productions.





All Images Courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com