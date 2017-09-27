Discover Liu Jo Uomo‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring supermodel Francisco Lachowski captured by fashion photographer Byron Mollinedo. Grooming is work of Mimmo Di Maggio.

“The Autumn-Winter 2017/2018 campaign tells essential and important atmospheres, characterized, at the same time, by authenticity and naturalness. Instants of colors which alternate themselves with black and white moments, making you think about the beginning of an exciting story.“





