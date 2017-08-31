Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis Models Hudson Jeans FW17.18 Collection

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier captured Hudson Jeans‘ Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement featuring Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (IMG Models). In charge of styling was Marie-Amelie Sauve, with creative direction from David Lipman.

Discover Hudson Jeans FW17 womenswear campaign featuring Kaia Gerber on our Design Scene Magazine’s online pages.

