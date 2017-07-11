Elias Bouremah & Kolton Bowen for Givenchy Fall Winter 2017.18
First look at Givenchy‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 Transformation Seduction menswear campaign featuring models Elias Bouremah and Kolton Bowen. In charge of photography was Steven Meisel, with styling from Joe McKenna. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath. This is Clare Waight Keller‘s debut collection for Givenchy.
