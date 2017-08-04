Hannes Gobeyn is the Face of BOSS Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Hannes Gobeyn

Top model Hannes Gobeyn stars in BOSS by Hugo Boss Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. Art direction by Jason Wu.

To watch BOSS FW18 video campaign featuring Hannes and Kiki Willems continue bellow:


