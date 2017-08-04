Hannes Gobeyn is the Face of BOSS Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
By |
Comments
Top model Hannes Gobeyn stars in BOSS by Hugo Boss Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. Art direction by Jason Wu.
To watch BOSS FW18 video campaign featuring Hannes and Kiki Willems continue bellow:
Discover more on the official HUGO BOSS page.
Related Itemsad campaignsFW17MenswearTop Modelsvideos
← Previous Story Francisco Lachowski is the Face of Colcci Spring Summer 2018