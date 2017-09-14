Discover H&M Arket Fall Winter 2017.18 Menswear Collection
Fashion photographer Paul Wetherell captured H&M Arket‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign featuring models Aaron Shandel, Rasmus Holm, Sol Goss, and Tillmann Meister. In charge of styling was Jodie Barnes, with casting direction from Alexandra Sandberg.
