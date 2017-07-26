Tony Ward, Paul Hameline + More for HUGO Fall Winter 2017.18

Supermodel Tony Ward teams up with Paul Hameline, Wilson Oryema, and Olan Prenatt for Hugo by Hugo Boss‘ Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign. In charge of photography was Harley Weir, with styling from Vanessa Reid, and casting direction by Stephan Dimu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tina Outen and makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver.

“For the Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, HUGO sets off to a circus like no other – one that is inspired by David Lynch’s Crazy Clown Time, Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart to create an off-kilter take on Americana. Shot within an old fairground and the surrounding countryside in California, the campaign focuses on a cast of unique talents from music, art, fashion and social media.“





