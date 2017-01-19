Anwar Hadid, Felix Gesnouin + More for HUGO Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

Discover HUGO‘s Spring Summer 2017 “Digital Oasis” campaign starring the rising stars from the worlds of art, music, film and fashion Anwar Hadid, Felix Gesnouin, Luka Sabbat, Kiki Willems, Soko, Devon Aoki, Alexandra Marzella, and Jasper Briggs. Advertisement was captured in the desert in California by fashion photographer Harley Weir.

“The cast wears new Spring/Summer 2017 styles from HUGO Menswear and Womenswear, featuring clean silhouettes, influenced by the precision of digital, but thrown together and styled with relaxed attitude. Prints and patterns include 3D optic grids, while a bold cactus flower motif is cut, flipped and positioned onto lightweight fabrics. Inspired by the fading light of the desert at sundown, the colour palette features tones of light purple, chartreuse and sahara, creating ready-to-wear and accessories that fit seamlessly into this new HUGO world.“





