Jarrod Scott is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2017.18

By  |  Comments

Jarrod Scott

Supermodel Jarrod Scott stars in Roberto Cavalli‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Jack Waterlot. Styling is work of Charles Varenne, with makeup from beauty artist Val Garland, and hair styling by Malcolm Edwards. For the advertisment Jarrod was joined by supermodel Eva Herzigova.


Jarrod Scott

Related Post

Andres Velencoso Segura for Tumi Fall Winter 2010/...
Sasha Marini for Paul Miranda Fall Winter 2012.13
Jeremy Dufour & Mat Gordon for H&M Winte...
Vogue Hommes Japan Beauty Story
Bruno Santos for Riccovero
Jacob Young by Natalia Ilina for Sid Magazine
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons