Jarrod Scott is the Face of Roberto Cavalli Fall Winter 2017.18
Supermodel Jarrod Scott stars in Roberto Cavalli‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Jack Waterlot. Styling is work of Charles Varenne, with makeup from beauty artist Val Garland, and hair styling by Malcolm Edwards. For the advertisment Jarrod was joined by supermodel Eva Herzigova.
