Calida Spring Summer 2017 Starring Supermodel Jason Morgan

Discover Calida‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign featuring supermodel Jason Morgan captured by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti at Kristina Korb GmbH. Styling is work of Claudia Scholtan at Klaus Stiegemeyer, with creative direction from Clemens Gerlach at Gerlachhartog Hamburg. In charge of grooming and makeup was beauty artist Giovanni Rivas at Close Up.


Agency: Gerlachhartog Hamburg – www.gerlachhartog.de
Creative Director: Clemens Gerlach
Photographer: Hunter & Gatti at Kristina Korb GmbH
Female model: Flavia Lucini, Britt Maren at  Pars Management
Male model: Jason Morgan at Kult Models
Styling: Claudia Scholtan at Klaus Stiegemeyer
Grooming/Make Up: Giovanni Rivas at Close Up
Art buying/producer: Marion Walter
Local production: Mama team
Shot in: Aire de Bardenas, Tudela, Spain

