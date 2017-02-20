Calida Spring Summer 2017 Starring Supermodel Jason Morgan

Discover Calida‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign featuring supermodel Jason Morgan captured by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti at Kristina Korb GmbH. Styling is work of Claudia Scholtan at Klaus Stiegemeyer, with creative direction from Clemens Gerlach at Gerlachhartog Hamburg. In charge of grooming and makeup was beauty artist Giovanni Rivas at Close Up.





Agency: Gerlachhartog Hamburg – www.gerlachhartog.de

Creative Director: Clemens Gerlach

Photographer: Hunter & Gatti at Kristina Korb GmbH

Female model: Flavia Lucini, Britt Maren at Pars Management

Male model: Jason Morgan at Kult Models

Styling: Claudia Scholtan at Klaus Stiegemeyer

Grooming/Make Up: Giovanni Rivas at Close Up

Art buying/producer: Marion Walter

Local production: Mama team

Shot in: Aire de Bardenas, Tudela, Spain