Jonas Gloer Models Iro Spring Summer 2017 Collection

By  |  Comments

Iro

The rising star on the modeling scene Jonas Gloer stars in Iro‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Collier Schorr.

See more looks under the cut:


Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Iro

Related Post

Thomas Penfound for Hussein Chalayan x Puma
Rock Men Paris Fall Winter 2015.16 Show Package
Daouda Sonko for Relive by Giuseppe Vitariello
Mathias Lauridsen & Luca Lemaire for HUGO by ...
Jelle Soet for Domingo Rodriguez AW15 by Neil O...
Marni Menswear SS14 Collection
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons