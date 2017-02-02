Jonas Gloer Models Iro Spring Summer 2017 Collection
The rising star on the modeling scene Jonas Gloer stars in Iro‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear lookbook captured by fashion photographer Collier Schorr.
See more looks under the cut:
