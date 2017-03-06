Giuseppe Zanotti Spring Summer 2017 Starring Top Model Jordan Barrett

By  |  Comments

Jordan Barrett

Top model Jordan Barrett stars in Giuseppe Zanotti‘s Spring Summer 2017 Raw Beauty menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. In charge of styling was Carine Roitfeld.

My collections always have an element of the raw, sexy but urban mixed with the refined and the sophisticated, it’s this balance that makes them very GZ” – Giuseppe Zanotti.


Jordan Barrett

Jordan Barrett

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons