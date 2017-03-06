Giuseppe Zanotti Spring Summer 2017 Starring Top Model Jordan Barrett
By |
Comments
Top model Jordan Barrett stars in Giuseppe Zanotti‘s Spring Summer 2017 Raw Beauty menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. In charge of styling was Carine Roitfeld.
“My collections always have an element of the raw, sexy but urban mixed with the refined and the sophisticated, it’s this balance that makes them very GZ” – Giuseppe Zanotti.
Related Itemsad campaignsMenswearSS17supermodels
← Previous Story Top Model Reuben Ramacher Stars in Grazia Hommes