Julian Schneyder Models Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Collection 2017

Discover Louis Vuitton‘s America’s Cup Collection 2017 advertising campaign featuring top model Julian Schneyder captured by fashion photographer Bruno Staub.

“This spring, Louis Vuitton celebrates the thirty fifth edition of the America’s Cup with a lifestyle collection for men. This new collection offers a range of leisure and elegant casual wear; chunky knitwear, outerwear, cargo shorts, and polos available in seasonal colors, navy and white, with highlights of an impactful yellow and Gaston red and blue.” – Louis Vuitton



