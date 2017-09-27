Kit Butler Models Cerruti 1881 Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Kit Butler

Top model Kit Butler stars in Cerruti 1881‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of styling was Paul Mather, with grooming from Terry Saxon.


Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

Kit Butler

