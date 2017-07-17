Kris Kidd Models Thomas Wylde First Menswear Collection

Discover Thomas Wylde‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear lookbook featuring the handsome Kris Kidd (Photogenics LA) captured by fashion photographer Aldo Carrera. For the lookbook Kris was joined by Brielle Sharpe. This is Thomas Wylde‘s first ever menswear collection.

“Tomas Wylde, the Los Angeles based luxury fashion house, presents it’s first menswear collection to be launched for Spring Summer 2018. Capitalizing on the expertise and track record of its existing womenswear brand, the men’s collection is in the position to quickly become a global designer menswear brand targeting the rock influenced, sophisticated, über cool, fashion maverick. Collections are created through utilizing the staples of the Tomas Wylde consumer’s wardrobe and innovating them through Tomas Wylde DNA.“



