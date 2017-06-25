Luka Sabbat Models Les Benjamins Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Discover Les Benjamins‘ Spring Summer 2018 menswear lookbook featuring model and stylist Luka Sabbat (Re:Quest Models) captured by fashion photographer Dylan Don. For the lookbook Luka was joined by model Adriana Mora.

“For Spring/Summer 2017-2018 Les Benjamins has imagined a world where streetwear meets Aboriginal culture. A magnificent voyage into Australian heritage, twisted with the signature modern touch of Bunyamin Aydin, Les Benjaminsʼ founder.

Les Benjamins once again makes strong statements inspired by British colonialism with military detailing and an appropriation of 17th and 18th century paintings. This is more than just a collection, more than a fashion brand. It’s a real cultural movement that empowers togetherness and awareness about the world we live in.“





