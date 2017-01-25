Marian Kurpanov Stars in Ports 1961 Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

Ports 1961

Discover Ports 1961‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign featuring Marian Kurpanov and Viktoriya Sasonkina lensed by fashion photographer Stockton Johnson at De Facto Inc. In charge of styling was Daniel Edley, with casting direction by Rolando Santana, and set design from Zachary Maruskin. Makeup is work of beauty artist Hung Vanngo, with hair styling from Rolando Beauchamp.


Ports 1961

