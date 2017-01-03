Mateusz Puklo Dark Line Campaign by Piotr Serafin
Fashion photographer Piotr Serafin captured Mateusz Puklo‘s Dark Line campaign featuring models Adam Wilk, Kamil Tomczak, Maciej Pawlowski, and Radek Hliniak. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Magdalena Nosal. Retouching by Bieluszko Retouch. Assistance by Beata Pizło, Piotr Pizło and Anna Godle.
For more of Piotr’s work log on to www.piotrserafin.com
