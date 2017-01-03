Mateusz Puklo Dark Line Campaign by Piotr Serafin

By  |  Comments

Mateusz Puklo

Fashion photographer Piotr Serafin​ captured Mateusz Puklo‘s Dark Line campaign featuring models Adam Wilk, Kamil Tomczak, Maciej Pawlowski​, and Radek Hliniak​. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Magdalena Nosal. Retouching by Bieluszko Retouch​. Assistance by Beata Pizło,​ Piotr Pizło​ and Anna Godle.


Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

Mateusz Puklo

For more of Piotr’s work log on to www.piotrserafin.com

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons