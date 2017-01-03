Mateusz Puklo Dark Line Campaign by Piotr Serafin

Fashion photographer Piotr Serafin​ captured Mateusz Puklo‘s Dark Line campaign featuring models Adam Wilk, Kamil Tomczak, Maciej Pawlowski​, and Radek Hliniak​. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Magdalena Nosal. Retouching by Bieluszko Retouch​. Assistance by Beata Pizło,​ Piotr Pizło​ and Anna Godle.





For more of Piotr’s work log on to www.piotrserafin.com