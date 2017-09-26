Mathias Lauridsen is the Face of Canali Fall Winter 2017 Collection

Italian menswear fashion brand Canali enlists supermodel Mathias Lauridsen to star in their Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign styled by Emil Rebek.

“A contemporary aesthetic characterized by clean lines, where iconic fabrics from the grand tradition of men’s’ tailoring intertwine and overlap, giving rise to new and unexpected patterns and motifs. A palette of saturated colours: plum, browns from natural to burnt; white and black, and a myriad of gradations of grey, which enhance the texture and preciousness of natural fibers like cashmere, chinchilla and Vicuna.

Tailoring is the essence of Canali style and elegance, and remains the absolute protagonist in every single image of the Autumn Winter 2017 campaign.“





Images Courtesy of Canali

