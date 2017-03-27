Miles McMillan Models Fendi Men Spring Summer 2017 Collection
Discover Fendi‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement featuring supermodel Miles McMillan captured by fashion photographer Mel Bles. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with set design from Vincent Olivieri, and grooming by Karim Belghiran.
See more of the campaign + video bellow:
