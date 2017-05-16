Mitchell Slaggert & Edie Campbell Model Versace Spring Summer 2017 Eyewear

Mitchell Slaggert

Discover Versace‘s Spring Summer 2017 Eyewear campaign featuring top models Mitchell Slaggert and Edie Campbell captured by fashion photographer Bruce Weber. In charge of styling was David Bradshaw, with art direction from Sam Shahid. Beauty is work of hair stylist Orlando Pita and makeup artist James Kaliardos.


Mitchell Slaggert

Mitchell Slaggert

