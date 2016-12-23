Nate Hill & Sup Park Star in Gap Holiday 2016 Campaign

Models Nate Hill and Sup Park team up for Gap‘s Holiday 2016 menswear advertisement lensed by fashion photographer Matteo Montanari with creative direction from Brynn Heminway. Styling is work of Veronique Didry, with casting direction from Angus Munro. In charge of beauty were makeup artist Sally Branka, hair stylist Duffy and manicurist Michina Koide.





