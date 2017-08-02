Nicklas B is the Face of Pringle of Scotland Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection
Up and comer Nicklas B stars in Pringle of Scotland‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Harley Weir. Styling is work of Francesca Burns, with beauty from hair stylist Gary Gill and makeup artist Nami Yoshida. For the campaign Nicklas was joined by Lorna Foran and Mia Brammer.
