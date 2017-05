Model Oscar Kindelan teams up with Amber Witcomb and Odette Pavlova for Versus Versace‘s Pre-Fall 2017 collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Lea Colombo at Streeters. Styling is work of Jacob K at Streeters, with casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.





