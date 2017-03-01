Otto-Valter Vainaste Models Uniqlo U Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Up and comer Otto-Valter Vainaste stars in Uniqlo U‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Jonas Lindstroem. In charge of styling was Kanako B Koga, with casting direction from Julia Lange. Makeup is work of beauty artist Carole Colombani, with hair styling from Tomohiro Ohashi.

A collection of progressive essentials created in our Paris atelier by artistic director, Christophe Lemaire, and a team of international designers. Employing advanced materials, experimenting with cutting-edge techniques and exploring new and unique shapes, Uniqlo U is our commitment to reinventing basics for your wardrobe. Uniqlo U is the future of LifeWear.


