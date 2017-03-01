Otto-Valter Vainaste Models Uniqlo U Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Up and comer Otto-Valter Vainaste stars in Uniqlo U‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Jonas Lindstroem. In charge of styling was Kanako B Koga, with casting direction from Julia Lange. Makeup is work of beauty artist Carole Colombani, with hair styling from Tomohiro Ohashi.

“A collection of progressive essentials created in our Paris atelier by artistic director, Christophe Lemaire, and a team of international designers. Employing advanced materials, experimenting with cutting-edge techniques and exploring new and unique shapes, Uniqlo U is our commitment to reinventing basics for your wardrobe. Uniqlo U is the future of LifeWear.“



