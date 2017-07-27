PORTS 1961 FW17 Starring Jordy Gerritsma, Christopher Einla & Robbi G

PORTS 1961

Discover Ports 1961‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement featuring models Jordy Gerritsma, Christopher Einla, and Robbi G. In charge of photography and styling was Ports 1961 menswear creative director Milan Vukmirovic. Beauty is work of hair stylist Massimo Gamba.

For more of the campaign continue bellow:


