Simon Nessman is the Face of Bottega Veneta Fall Winter 2017.18

Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Bottega Veneta‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Todd Hido. In charge of styling was Katie Grand, with beauty from hair stylist James Pecis, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, and manicurist Yuko Tsuchihashi.

To discover video campaign featuring Eva Herzigova, Grace Cheng and Mariacarla Boscono alongside Simon Nessman continue bellow: