Supermodel Jon Kortajarena is the Face of Bulgari Watches

By  |  Comments

Jon Kortajarena

Italian luxury house Bulgari enlists supermodel Jon Kortajarena as their Global Watches Ambassador. For Bulgari‘s Octo Finissimo Automatic advertising campaign Jon Kortajarena was captured by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth at 2b Management.

Discover more of the campaign bellow:


Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena

Jon Kortajarena

