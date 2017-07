Supermodels Jon Kortajarena, Marlon Teixeira, Ton Heukels, and Presley Gerber star in Balmain‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign. In charge of photography was Balmain‘s creative director Olivier Rousteing.





