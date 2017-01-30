Timur Muharemovic Models David Naman Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Discover David Naman‘s Spring Summer 2017 Seventeen advertising campaign starring up and comer Timur Muharemovic captured by fashion photographer Andrea Gandini. In charge of styling was Mauro Biasiotto, with grooming from Serena Congiu.

DAVID NAMAN Spring/Summer Seventeen Collection embodied a youthful, stylish and sophisticated design. Among the permanent pieces, some exciting new items emerge, including lightweight jackets, extra fine knits, all over printed bombers and new silhouette shorts. Crinkled fabrics for blazers and trousers evoke summertime atmospheres. The darker, traditionally more autumnal color palette is the protagonist of the collection, a trendy aspect in a “seasonless” moment in fashion.

For David Naman’s Seventeen video by Massimiliano Bomba + more images continue bellow:


*Images courtesy of David Naman

