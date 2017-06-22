Tor Vardimon Gudnason for Eliran Nargassi Fall Winter 2017.18

Model Tor Vardimon Gudnason stars in Eliran Nargassi‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Danny Lowe. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Gali Keren.

“The starting point for ELIRAN NARGASSI’s FW2017/18 collection is the marvel & simplicity of the human anatomy. Tracing the contours of the Human body, turning it into graphic lines symmetrically following the body, along the clavicle, the shoulders, following the arms and down to the legs, while keeping emphasis on the body’s center. The tracing assignment is done using the classic inner finishes such as contrast satin bindings, commonly used in traditional tailoring, but using them on the exterior of the garment.“



