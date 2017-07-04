Valentino Men Fall Winter 2017.18 by David Bailey

Valentino Men

Discover Valentino Men‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 campaign starring Arnaud Courteille, Dylan Fender, Finnlay Davis, Quintin Van Konkelenberg, Robbi G, and Ye Xiang. In charge of photography was David Bailey, with styling from Joe McKenna, and hair styling by Syd Hayes.

Charm as a distinctive sign. Spontaneity that ignores the rules. Exploring the contemporary punk London Culture, film director Kes Glozier gives his personal interpretation of the radical British heritage and punk attitude that the new Men’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 collection proudly embraces through Jamie Reid’s slogans and lettering.

Discover more images + video campaign bellow:


