FIRST LOOK: Versace Fall Winter 2017.18 Menswear by Bruce Weber

First look at Versace‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement featuring Alpha Dia and Valentine Rontez captured by fashion photographer Bruce Weber. In charge of styling was Jacob K, with art direction from Sam Shahid, and set design by Dimitri Levas.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Dick Page. Casting direction by Gwen Walberg and Piergiorgio Del Moro. Other stars of the campaign are Barry Lomeka, Barak Shamir, Filip Wolfe Sjunnesson, Saul Rodriguez, Tristian Thevenot, and Michael Gioia.