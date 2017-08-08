Ville Sydfors is the Face of Juun.J Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Fashion photographer Hong Janghyun captured Juun.J‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign featuring the handsome Ville Sydfors (Diva Models). In charge of beauty were hair stylist Shon and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda. Casting direction is work of Lee Kyung Kim, with production from Sasha Park.





