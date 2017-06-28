PFW: The White Briefs Spring Summer 2018 Menswear Collection

Discover The White Briefs‘ Spring Summer 2018 True Wayfarers menswear collection presented on Saturday June 24th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

“The collection plays with texture, tailoring, touch, exterior interaction and encourages offhand layering. Imagine long bright Swedish mid-summer nights, mashed with a subtle urban Parisian bohemia. Street-peeper or country-dweller, we have got you covered. The collection’s fresh duality is further reflected by the colour-palette, ranging from sun-kissed bright whites, to deep navy, yves klein blue, shades of khaki and fresh Picasso striping details. The overall feel, is polite, discreet and lovingly versatile, without ever outshining, well… you! This SS18 collection is effortlessly geared towards real summer escapism, in all its wonderful splendor!“



