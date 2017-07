Discover American Vintage‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear lookbook featuring the handsome Yanniek Buijs (Elite Models) captured by fashion photographer Julia Champeau at Adamsky. In charge of styling was Alexandra Elbim at C’Est La Vie Agency, with production by HVH Films. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hélène Bidard and makeup artist Satoko Watanabe, both represented by Artlist.