SUPERMODEL CHAD WHITE FOR MMSCENE 18 – OUT SOON!

See supermodel CHAD WHITE on MMSCENE 018 cover teaser photographed KOSMAS PAVLOS. Issue comes out in print and digital next week. Pre-order your digital copy of MMSCENE Issue 018 by September 20th and receive a free digital copy of MMSCENE Issue 017 starring supermodel Trevor Signorino.

For our 1st teaser cover Chad wears coat from Todd Snyder and turtleneck from Philipp Plein.

Scroll down to see teaser one and find more info.

For our 1st teaser cover Chad wears top from Siki Im and leather jacket from Marcelo Burlon County of Milan.

Photo Kosmas Pavlos @kosmaspavlos

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric @katarina.djoric

Stylist Airik Henderson

Grooming Timothy Aylward at Artlist using Dermalogica skincare & Bumble and Bumble hair

Model Chad White at Soul Artist Management – www.soulartistmanagement.com

Digital Imaging Alexandra Heindl – dienachbarin.at

Location SLIC Studio NYC – slicstudios.com

DON’T MISS OUR SPECIAL 1 YEAR MMSCENE SUBSCRIPTION for $24.90

Stay tuned for more! Meanwhile we love hearing from you, feel free to connect on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.