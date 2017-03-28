014 MMSCENE STARRING MATTHEW NOSZKA IS COMING SOON!

April issue of MMSCENE Magazine print edition is only a few days away and we are exclusively revealing the teaser cover starring supermodel MATTHEW NOSZKA. For the cover story Noszka was photographed in Milan by Adriano Russo with styling from IVAN RASIC.

Stay tuned for more from the new issue – out on FRIDAY.

Matthew is wearing Jacket from MOSCHINO and jeans from RALPH LAUREN.

Photographer ADRIANO RUSSO – adrianorusso.com

Stylist IVAN RASIC

Grooming IVONA MILOŠEVIC

MODEL MATHEW NOSZKA at w360 Management

Production assistants Anastasia Agurbash, Vanja Pantin & Susanna Battaggia