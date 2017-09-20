MMSCENE 18 – CHAD WHITE, CHARLIE MATTHEWS, TIMUR SIMAKOV & MORE – OUT NOW

After a few months in the making we are happy to reveal MMSCENE Issue 018 featuring one of our all time favourite models, Mr CHAD WHITE on our cover. Chad who was photographed in New York by Kosmas Pavlos is an example of an unparalleled male model career, still going strong a decade later. One of our first online features of Chad dates back to 2007 and his runway walks for John Galliano and Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris, a runway scene changed beyond recognition since. The changes coming from Paris and influencing the whole fashion industry are reflected in the The Eternal Appeal of 90s beauty text, but we start our issue with the wonderfully penned Style Overtime by our contributing writer Quade Au.

For this month’s issue our Fashion Features Editor Katarina Djoric sat down with the celebrated menswear designer Michiko Koshino and talked about her vision of Menswear between London and Japan among other things.

When it comes to editorial we were once again busy with our international contributors shooting a story in France with the talented Benoit Auguste, while in the Boys Club photographer Samantha Jane Beatty and stylist Tor Matthey presented a new way to style men’s essentials. At the same time photographer Noemi Ottilia Szabo teamed up with Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric and stylist Xenia Cristine Salome for a somber shoot on Geneva lake, followed by Christoph Musiols and Andrea Horn’s rebellious Devil’s Playground story captured in Berlin. Last but not least a touch of NYC comes with the up and coming photographer Justin McManus in a beautiful winter story styled by Mike Stallings.

Elsewhere in the issue we sit down with top models Timur Simakov as well as Charlie Matthews to talk all things modelling industry and much more. To wrap up the issue 18 of MMSCENE the Skin Team rounds up every men’s must have bathroom sink essentials.

Contributing Photographers Benoit Auguste, Samantha Jane Beatty, Alicia Shi, Kosmas Pavlos, Noemi Ottilia Szabo, Christoph Musiol, Pat Supsiri, Justin McManus

Contributing Stylists Jeremie Girard, Tor Matthey, Airik Henderson, Xenia Christina Salome, Andrea Horn, Andrew Hainsworth, Mike Stallings

Models Chad White, O’Dane and Fraser at Elite Toronto, Martin Conte, Vasil Pimenov, Walter Fuentes, Layfayette Lemon, Shaun Balkum, Bradley Williams, Timusr Simakov, Golo Fischer, Otto and Friedrich at M4 Models, Justin at Izaio Models, Charlie Matthews, Dorien Olson, Wyatt Cooper, Gianna Noelle, Jonathan Normolle and Jalen Smith, Manny at Two Management, Danil Kudryavtsev.

