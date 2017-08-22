Top Model Alexandre Cunha Goes Yachting for Forbes Spain



Magazine FORBES Spain sets supermodel Alexandre Cunha for a Yachting trip for their ‘O Captain‘ menswear editorial photographed by Javier B with styling from María Molina. In charge of the hair styling and makeup was José Carlos García.

Alex Cunha is represented by SIGHT MANAGEMENT STUDIO in Barcelona.

Magazine Forbes Spain

Issue: July/August 2017

Photographer Javier B.

Stylist María Molina

Hair Styling and Make Up José Carlos García

Model Alexandre Cunha at Sight Management Studio Barcelona