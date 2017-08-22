Top Model Alexandre Cunha Goes Yachting for Forbes Spain
Magazine FORBES Spain sets supermodel Alexandre Cunha for a Yachting trip for their ‘O Captain‘ menswear editorial photographed by Javier B with styling from María Molina. In charge of the hair styling and makeup was José Carlos García.
Alex Cunha is represented by SIGHT MANAGEMENT STUDIO in Barcelona.
RELATED: Exclusive Interview With SIGHT Management Director Eduardo Sayas
For more of the session continue scrolling down:
Magazine Forbes Spain
Issue: July/August 2017
Photographer Javier B.
Stylist María Molina
Hair Styling and Make Up José Carlos García
Model Alexandre Cunha at Sight Management Studio Barcelona