MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Barak Shamir by Francesco Menicucci

The handsome BARAK SHAMIR at Why Not Models stars in exclusive series captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Francesco Menicucci, with styling from Stefano Guerrini and grooming from Alice Taglietti.

For the story Barak is wearing the clothes by N°21.

Read our interview with Barak on: MMSCENE MODEL TALK: BARAK SHAMIR

See more of the session after the jump:









Photographer Francesco Menicucci

Stylist Stefano Guerrini

Grooming Alice Taglietti

Stylist’s assistants Enrico Dal Corno, Martina Bentivogli and Carlotta Sorrentino

Model Barak Shamir at Why Not Models