MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Barak Shamir by Francesco Menicucci

By  |  Comments

The handsome BARAK SHAMIR at Why Not Models stars in exclusive series captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Francesco Menicucciwith styling from Stefano Guerrini and grooming from Alice Taglietti.

For the story Barak is wearing the clothes by N°21.

Read our interview with Barak on: MMSCENE MODEL TALK: BARAK SHAMIR

See more of the session after the jump:




Photographer Francesco Menicucci
Stylist Stefano Guerrini
Grooming Alice Taglietti
Stylist’s assistants Enrico Dal Corno, Martina Bentivogli and Carlotta Sorrentino
Model Barak Shamir at Why Not Models

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons