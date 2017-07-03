SEE GARRETT NEFF FOR MMSCENE MAGAZINE



The 2nd MMSCENE Magazine July 2017 issue TEASER COVER starring supermodel GARRETT NEFF photographed for the Issue 016 by Fashion Photographer PAT SUPSIRI with styling from ANDREW HAINSWORTH. Garrett is wearing for our teaser cover a total look from KATAMA collection, a much talked about menswear lined started by Garrett.

Garrett is represented by IMG Models Australia New MMSCENE Issue is out tomorrow.

Scroll down for team info, previous teaser cover, behind the scene outtake and a sneak peek of Garrett’s MMSCENE cover editorial.

Model Garrett Neff @gwneff at IMG MODELS Australia

Photographer Pat Supsiri @patsupsiri

Stylist Andrew Hainsworth

Makeup Artist Annabel Barton at Viviens Creative Management , Sydney

Hair Style Keiran Street at Viviens Creative Management, Sydney

Special Thanks to Luxico for location

MMSCENE 016 is out on Monday, meanwhile find our previous issues in print and digital in our store.

