SEE GARRETT NEFF FOR MMSCENE MAGAZINE
The 2nd MMSCENE Magazine July 2017 issue TEASER COVER starring supermodel GARRETT NEFF photographed for the Issue 016 by Fashion Photographer PAT SUPSIRI with styling from ANDREW HAINSWORTH. Garrett is wearing for our teaser cover a total look from KATAMA collection, a much talked about menswear lined started by Garrett.
Garrett is represented by IMG Models Australia New MMSCENE Issue is out tomorrow.
Scroll down for team info, previous teaser cover, behind the scene outtake and a sneak peek of Garrett’s MMSCENE cover editorial.
Model Garrett Neff @gwneff at IMG MODELS Australia
Photographer Pat Supsiri @patsupsiri
Stylist Andrew Hainsworth
Makeup Artist Annabel Barton at Viviens Creative Management , Sydney
Hair Style Keiran Street at Viviens Creative Management, Sydney
Special Thanks to Luxico for location
MMSCENE 016 is out on Monday, meanwhile find our previous issues in print and digital in our store.
Keep up with MMSCENE! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.