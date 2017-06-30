SUPERMODEL GARRETT NEFF FOR MMSCENE JULY 2017 ISSUE



The first MMSCENE Magazine July 2017 issue TEASER COVER starring supermodel GARRETT NEFF photographed for the Issue 016 by Fashion Photographer PAT SUPSIRI with styling from ANDREW HAINSWORTH.

Garrett who is represented by IMG Models Australia is wearing for the cover a custom made total look from P Johnson Tailors. New MMSCENE Issue is out from MONDAY. Stay tuned for more!

Scroll down for team info as well as exclusive behind the scene outtakes.

Model Garrett Neff @gwneff at IMG MODELS Australia

Photographer Pat Supsiri @patsupsiri

Stylist Andrew Hainsworth

Makeup Artist Annabel Barton at Viviens Creative Management , Sydney

Hair Style Keiran Street at Viviens Creative Management, Sydney

Special Thanks to Luxico for location

MMSCENE 016 is out on Monday, meanwhile find our previous issues in print and digital in our store.