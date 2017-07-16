Jhonattan Burjack by Simon Lipman
The handsome Jhonattan Burjack from Re:Quest Models in New York teams up with PAPER Magazine for shoot with photographer Simon Lipman. For the laid-back after hours inspired session Burjack was styled by Adele Cany.
Discover more of the session after the jump:
Magazine: PAPER – www.papermag.com
Model Jhonattan Burjack
Photographer Simon Lipman – www.simonlipman.com
Fashion Stylist Adele Cany
Stylist Assistant Shade Huntley
Grooming by Rebekah Lidstone at Stella Creative Artists
Casting by Beck Casting
Location the Courthouse Hotel Shortditch