Jhonattan Burjack by Simon Lipman

By  |  Comments

The handsome Jhonattan Burjack from Re:Quest Models in New York teams up with PAPER Magazine for shoot with photographer Simon Lipman. For the laid-back after hours inspired session Burjack was styled by Adele Cany.

Discover more of the session after the jump:


Magazine: PAPER – www.papermag.com
Model Jhonattan Burjack
Photographer Simon Lipman – www.simonlipman.com
Fashion Stylist Adele Cany
Stylist Assistant Shade Huntley
Grooming by Rebekah Lidstone at Stella Creative Artists
Casting by Beck Casting
Location the Courthouse Hotel Shortditch

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons