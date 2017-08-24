MATTHEW NOSZKA by JUSTIN CAMPBELL for TINGS Magazine
Fashion photographer JUSTIN CAMBELLL captures the latest cover story of TINGS Magazine starring top model MATTHEW NOSZKA at W360. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist UGO MOZIE.
RELATED: Exclusive Interview With Matthew Noszka
Discover more of the dynamic shoot after the jump:
Photographer Justin Campbell – www.justincampbellstudios.com
Stylist Ugo Mozie
Grooming Derek Yuen at STARWORKS Group
Discover more of the shoot and interview with Matthew on TINGS Magazine – tingslondon.com.