MATTHEW NOSZKA by JUSTIN CAMPBELL for TINGS Magazine

Fashion photographer JUSTIN CAMBELLL captures the latest cover story of TINGS Magazine starring top model MATTHEW NOSZKA at W360. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist UGO MOZIE.

Discover more of the dynamic shoot after the jump:





Photographer Justin Campbell – www.justincampbellstudios.com

Stylist Ugo Mozie

Grooming Derek Yuen at STARWORKS Group

Discover more of the shoot and interview with Matthew on TINGS Magazine – tingslondon.com.